Amazon's CTO Wants All Of Your Content To Follow You Everywhere

Imagine stepping onto a random treadmill in the gym and being able to access all of your digital content — your favourite playlists, TV series, magazine subscriptions, and more — right on the treadmill’s interface, instantly.

That’s the future Amazon’s chief technology officer, Werner Vogels, envisions. He told MIT Technology Review’s Rachel Metz he wants all of your content to sit in the cloud and all of your devices and gadgets to have access to that cloud.

Presumably, he also wants almost all of that content to be stored on Amazon’s cloud. In his short interview with Metz, he says Amazon is working on achieving the dreaming of giving you access to all your content everywhere. For example, he said, its Cloud Player app for music can wirelessly connect to your car’s stereo for easy streaming. Amazon’s new Fire smartphone also comes with free, unlimited cloud storage for all of its users’ photos, so you don’t have to have your device on hand to look through them.

Although Vogels used the specific example of a cloud-connected treadmill, the idea can easily extend to other technologies.

“Once we see more devices becoming connected,” Vogels said, “We’ll see an integration of your content with many more of those.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

