Legendary director Werner Herzog just gave the most brilliant explanation of Kanye West

There aren’t many people in the world who can captivate like the German filmmaker Werner Herzog.

Known best for his captivating documentaries (“Little Dieter Needs To Fly,” “Grizzly Man“) and narrative films (“Fitzcarraldo,” “Aguirre, the Wrath of God“), he also has a distinct voice that is both poetic and extremely frank.

So who better to provide a commentary on Kanye West’s now-infamous music video for “Famous”? The shaky, handheld-shot, 10-minute video shows imitations of some of the most famous people in the world all naked in bed together, including West and his wife Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, Rihanna, and Bill Cosby.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Herzog told The Wrap. “It shows us that the internet can be well beyond 60-second cat videos, although I like them as well.”

Herzog’s next movie, “Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World” (in theatres August 19), looks at the good and bad of the internet. He sees West’s “Famous” video as a perfect commentary on how celebrity is mediated on the internet, what Herzog calls the “inventive self.”

“Understanding of self has deeply and radically changed,” the director said.

Watch the NSFW “Famous” video below with Herzog’s commentary.



