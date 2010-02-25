We're Wating For Comment From Blackstone On It Serial-Killer Whale

A SeaWorld killer whale freaked audiences out today by eating its trainer while they were all watching.



Turns out, it’s Tilly the whale’s second offence – at least.

A few years ago, a drunk man climbed into the tank. He was found dead in the morning.

Here’s the thing: Blackstone owns SeaWorld.

It’s time to let the whale go – into the wild or into the skies.

We’ve called Blackstone and are waiting for a comment.

