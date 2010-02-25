We're Waiting For Comment From Blackstone On Its Serial-Killer Whale

A SeaWorld killer whale named Tilikum freaked audiences out today by attacking its trainer while they were all watching.
Turns out, it’s Tilly’s second offence – at least.
A few years ago, a drunk man climbed into the tank. He was found dead in the morning.
Here’s the thing: Blackstone owns SeaWorld.
It’s time to let the whale go – into the wild or into the skies.
We’ve called Blackstone and are waiting for a comment.
