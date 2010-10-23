We're Thrilled To Welcome Glynnis MacNicol As Our New Media Editor!

Glynnis and friend.

We’re thrilled to announce that Glynnis MacNicol is joining Business Insider as our media editor. Over the past year, Glynnis has helped build Mediaite from an idea to a roaringly healthy site that has become a fixture in the new media industry.



At Mediaite, Glynnis helped invent a whole new kind of coverage focused on the nutty stuff people say and do on television. She’ll join us in November and start building her team, and we’re very excited to have her on board.

Prior to Mediaite, Glynnis worked at MediaBistro’s Fishbowl and Huffington Post.

At the same time, we want to wish a fond farewell to Joe Pompeo, who has anchored our media coverage since joining us from the New York Observer several months ago. Joe is headed for an awesome new job at Yahoo, where he’ll be working with Mike Calderone, Andrew Golis, and others on Yahoo News’ Upshot blog. We wish Joe and Yahoo all the best.

