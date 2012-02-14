We're Thankful These 11 TV Spinoffs Never Happened

Photo: NBC
This post originally appeared at Mental Floss.
Entertainment gossip rags are all abuzz discussing the pros and cons of a possible Dwight Schrute (of The Office fame) spinoff TV series. No doubt the producers and agents involved are too blinded by dollar signs to take the time to examine the fates of previous spinoff shows based on “can’t miss” popular characters. We hereby submit 11 such shows that barely made it past the drawing board.Think the networks pulled the plug too early? Would you have watched any of these?
More from Mental Floss:
- 18 Famous TV Roles Originally Played by Someone Else
- 16 Movie Sequels Nobody Has Ever Heard Of
- The Ice Cream Man Who Mastered Press Your Luck
- 22 Fictional Characters Whose Names You Don’t Know
- 25 Brand Names People Incorrectly Use as Generic Terms
- Just a Penny! It’s a Steal! How Columbia House Made Money Giving Away Music
This proposed Will and Grace spinoff didn't get as far as the pilot stage, but it was all mapped out on paper. Megan Mullally would star as Karen Walker in her mansion and most of the comedy would be the interaction between her and her servants (one of which was slated to be a butler played by Martin Short). NBC got cold feet, though, after the lackluster ratings for Joey and gave Mullally a talk show instead of a sitcom.
During the 11th season of My Three Sons there was an attempt to spin off eldest son, Robbie (played by Don Grady), his wife Katie (Tina Cole) and their triplet boys onto their own series. In the pilot episode, Robbie was laid off from work and moved his family to San Francisco to accept a new job. After the Honeymoon wasn't picked up, and Grady didn't return to My Three Sons for the 12th and final season. Tina Cole did return to the bosom of the Douglas family, and her husband's absence was explained by having him transferred to Peru to oversee a construction job.
The original premise of One Day at a Time -- a divorcée struggling to raise two daughters as a single mum -- was all but forgotten by Season Nine. Ann Romano had remarried and moved to London and both her daughters had grown up and gotten married. Who was left to spin off into their own series? Schneider, the building superintendent, of course. In the pilot, Schneider finds out that his brother has passed away and he flies to Florida to care for his now-orphaned niece and nephew (a young Corey Feldman). The children live in an apartment over an arcade that was frequented by an assortment of wacky regulars, and it just so happened the arcade owner was looking to hire a handyman. All the elements were in place for Dwayne Schneider to start life anew in Daytona Beach, but, alas, the series was not picked up.
Relations between Marla Gibbs and Jackie Harry were rather tense by the fourth season of 227, mainly because Jackee's character, Sandra, had become the breakout star of the series. Harry filmed a pilot which aired in 1989 in which Sandra moved to New York to accept a job at a film studio. When it turned out that the studio in question made adult films, she instead took a job at a spa. The pilot had a plum slot right after The Cosby Show and finished fifth in the ratings, but NBC still declined to pick it up.
A proposed spinoff of The Andy Griffith Show featured Gomer's cousin Goober moving from Mayberry to Atlanta with his sister, Pearl, to open a truck stop café. The network passed on it, so Goob stayed on at Wally's Filling Station all the way through Mayberry RFD.
A two-part episode of Who's The Boss? was a pilot for a proposed series starring Katherine Helmond. Mona goes to visit her never-before-mentioned brother Cornelius at a hotel he's recently purchased. Even though the place turned out to be a decrepit money pit, Mona decided to stay on and co-manage it with him. That is, until ABC gave it the thumbs-down, whereupon she returned to living over Angela's garage.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.