From Doug Short’s latest update of global markets, we have to say, we’re genuinely surprised to see this.



With its 6.6% gain, the Shanghai Composite is the #1 performing major market of the year.

And we’re just as surprised at #2, which is India’s SENSEX.

Of course, it’s not all good news for the BRICs. Brazil is down 7%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.