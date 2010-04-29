We're Stuffing Our Homes With More TVs — The Largest Increase Since 2006

Is the death of TV imminent? Well, perhaps its business model is on the death bed, but the actual gadgets seem to be doing just fine according to stats from Nielsen’s new Television Audience Report.



The average U.S. household has 2.93 TV sets, up from 2.86 in a year ago. That’s the biggest increase since 2006, according to the new report from Nielsen.

Other fun facts from the report:

The number of U.S. homes with three or more TV sets increased to 55%.

28% of homes have two sets and 17% have one set.

While the total population continues to increase, the number of people per TV home holds steady at 2.5, carrying on the trend of more TVs per home than people.

34% of households have a DVR.

Less than 10% of homes receive their TV signal over-the-air.

46% of homes have an HD signal.

Total ad spending on network TV in 2009 is down 10% from last year while spending on cable is up 16%

