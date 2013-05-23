We're Seeing Wild Swings In The Nikkei

The Nikkei hit a fresh 5.5-year high after soaring 1.9% to 15,942.60 today. But it then went red falling as much as 0.5%, only to climb back up 0.3%.



The recent rally in Japanese stocks has been attributed to ‘Abenomics’ — Japan’s aggressive stimulus campaign under prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Here’s a chart that shows the Nikkei’s performance tonight from Yahoo Finance:

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite is down 0.77% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 1.7%. Remember we just saw Chinese manufacturing contract for the first time in seven months.

