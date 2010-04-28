Foursquare Will Take Funding From Khosla Ventures -- Informed Speculation

Photo: O’Reilly Conferences

If only just to get it over with, we’re prepared to stick our necks out on what’s going to happen next in the great Will-Foursquare-Take-Funding-Or-Sell-To-Yahoo saga.We think Foursquare will turn down Yahoo’s $100 million offer and take about $10 million to $20 million from Khosla Ventures at an $80 million to $100 million valuation.



Here’s why we’re convinced:

A source close to Dennis Crowley tells us he’s getting his advice from Jack Dorsey, the Twitter creator who now runs a Khosla-funded startup, Square.

Andreessen Horowitz took itself out of the running last week.

Dennis knows that Accel Partners’ priority will be its huge stake in Facebook, not Foursquare, which is kind of a Facebook competitor.

Boston VC firm Spark, which followed Foursquare investor Union Square Ventures into Twitter, isn’t in the deal, mostly because Foursquare wants a West Coast VC firm this time around.

A CEO at a Foursquare rival, who says Yahoo also approached him with an offer, tells us Yahoo won’t promise incoming startups full autonomy over their business.

Finally, a plugged-in VC from the Valley keeps telling us that “people close to Foursquare who shouldn’t be talking” keep telling him Foursquare will go with Khosla if it goes for VC.

Anyway, you read it here first! Foursquare will go with Khosla.

Now that we’ve stuck our neck out, here’s hoping Dennis doesn’t take this chance to cut off our head.

