PLANET SELFIE: We're Now Posting A Staggering 1.8 Billion Photos Every Day

Kleiner Perkins partner Mary Meeker’s massive “state of the internet” presentation contains this slide on photos in social media that totally blows us away. Back in 2008, we uploaded very few photos to the internet.

But today, we’re uploading 1.8 billion images to Facebook, Instagram, Flickr, Snapchat, and WhatsApp every day. That is the rough equivalent of one photo for every person on the planet — including billions of people in the developing world who have no access to technology — in less than a week.

Obviously, many millions of them are selfies. The term selfie only came into popular use as a word describing a photo of yourself taken on a phone camera after 2002. Even as late as 2009, Facebook placed limits on the number of photos you could upload into a single album (it was 60).

