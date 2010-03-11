People Ignore Twitter Search Results In Google

New eye-tracking studies reveal people are ignoring the Twitter search results being funneled into Google, the Guardian reports. Users eyes glance all over the page before landing on the streaming Twitter results.



So what’s this mean?

Maybe nothing. It’s just an eye-tracking study. We’re sure Google has its own metrics to test success.

This could be a design flaw on Google’s part that needs to be worked out.

But, if this study indicates something greater — like people aren’t trusting Twitter search results — it could throw a big wrench in Twitter’s business plan, which is to copy Google’s model with search ads.

Photo: Guardian

