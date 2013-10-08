We're Not Going To Get Two Of The Most Interesting Economic Datapoints Today

From

Calculated Risk, here are two economic datapoints that we were scheduled to get today, but which we won’t thanks to the government shutdown.

• DELAYED: At 8:30 AM, the Trade Balance report for August from the Census Bureau. The consensus is for the U.S. trade deficit to increase to $US40.0 billion in August from $US39.1 billion in July. • DELAYED 10:00 AM, the Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey for August from the BLS.

These two reports aren’t huge, top-shelf datapoints, but each tend to be pretty interesting.

Trade numbers are crucial for all kinds of reasons, including getting a handle on the entire world’s economy. And the Job Openings And Labour Turnover Survey (JOLTS) tells us all kinds of things about the labour market that we don’t get from normal trade numbers.

