Physicists have been asking this question for centuries -- and the answer is always the same, despite how far we've come

Is the end of physics inevitable? Have humans reached the limits our limits of understanding the world around us? Caltech theoretical physicist Sean Carroll discusses these disturbing questions. Read more about Carroll’s unique outlook in his new book “The Big Picture: On the Origins of Life, Meaning, and the Universe Itself.“
Produced by Delano Samuels and Jessica Orwig
Follow BI Video: On Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.