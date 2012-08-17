Here's The 'We're NASA And We Know It' Video That's Going Viral

The worlds of science and pop culture collide in this parody music video that mixes LMFAO’s hit song “Sexy And I Know It” with references from the Curiosity mission to Mars.



The video, created by a group called Satire, was posted on Aug. 15 and already has more than 8,000 likes and over 250,000 views on YouTube. Even @MarsCuriosity is a fan.

If you would like to see fake scientists dancing with boxes on their heads, watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

More Mars:

Imagine You’re Walking On Mars With This Interactive Panorama

Curiosity Rover Takes An Adorable Self-Portrait

These Are The Conditions A Human Would Face On Mars

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.