We're Looking For A Great Senior Editor...

A favour to ask of folks in the journalism industry…



We’re looking for a great senior story editor (details below). If you know anyone who would be a great fit, please ping Jessica Liebman (Managing Editor) or me.

Thanks in advance.

Henry





TITLE: Senior Editor

DESCRIPTION:

* Excellent digital story editor

* Passion for both visual (photos and video) and text-based story-telling

* Eager to generate and assign ideas across multiple sections

* Excited about working in a fast-paced real-time newsroom

* Broad subject matter expertise and interests

