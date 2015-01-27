Business Insider Is Hiring An Operations Associate

Business Insider Intelligence is hiring a resourceful, versatile go-getter to join our subscription research service as an Operations Associate.

BI Intelligence is a subscription research service from Business Insider that provides in-depth insight, data, and analysis of the tech industry. We publish newsletters, notes, and in-depth reports, as well as an exhaustive library of charts and data that help subscribers stay on top of key tech trends. The service, launched in 2012, has experienced rapid growth and has expanded to cover five verticals — mobile, payments, e-commerce, digital media, and the Internet of Things. Check out BI Intelligence here.

In this position, you will be the main point of contact with subscribers and also help the BI Intelligence marketing and sales team run analysis on our products and usage. You’ll handle subscriber inquires, prepare daily reports, and assist with subscriber analysis. You are organised, resourceful, and self-motivated. You should be interested in digital technology and an avid reader of business news.

If you’re interested in joining a growing subscription research as it expands its revenue streams, then this role is a great entry point. Here are some of the other traits you must possess:

Clear communication skills in writing and in person

Solid analytics skills

Attention to detail

Follow up and follow through

Ability to set priorities in a fast-paced environment

Knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint

Bachelor’s degree or higher

This role offers a great opportunity to begin your career in a fast-paced and growing company in the tech and media industry. If this is the right gig for you, please apply online and tell us a bit about yourself.

