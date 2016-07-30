WE'RE HIRING: Join Business Insider as a Senior Research Analyst!

Click here to apply for this position

We’re hiring a Senior Research Analyst to lead our Payments research team, as part of our growing team at Business Insider Intelligence. Candidates will have 3-5 years of relevant work experience.

We’re looking for a Senior Research Analyst with a vision for how to make our payments research products more exciting and insightful than anything else on the market. If you have strong research experience, a knack for story telling, and a passion for payments, this is a great role for you.

The Senior Research Analyst will set the the Payments research agenda and manage and mentor a team of analysts, ensuring the delivery of quality, forward-looking analysis to our clients.

The Senior Research Analyst will work closely with BI Intelligence’s editorial team to produce insightful in-depth reports and data-driven analyses on the most impactful trends shaping the payments industry. Areas of coverage include: mobile payments, p2p payments, remittances, payments security, mPOS and others.

She or he will represent BI Intelligence at leading industry events and be able to identify and extract what our clients need to know about emerging trends, disruptive technologies, and the digital landscape.

About BI Intelligence

BI Intelligence is a fast-growing research service from Business Insider. BI Intelligence offers insights essential to companies making strategic decisions across the mobile, digital media, e-commerce, Internet of Things, payments, and digital financial services industries. Our clients are Fortune 1000 companies, startups, advertising agencies, investment firms, and media conglomerates that have come to rely on our timely, forward-looking insights to keep atop of trends shaping the digital landscape.

Desired Skills

Thorough understanding of the payments industry and broader financial services

Track record of clear and concisely-written research covering complex topics

Ability to quickly sort through masses of information, identify data-driven trends, and understand what really matters and why

Excellent management and communication skills

Desire to work in fast-paced and fast-changing environment

Ability to develop and defend actionable insights and conclusions

Comfort and experience presenting, speaking at conferences or on panels, or the desire to further develop these skills

Proficiency with excel, data, and charts

4-6 years of professional writing / research experience

Experience with advanced statistical methods, writing syntax/queries, and/or programming languages is helpful but not required

If this is the right opportunity for you, please apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance!

