We're hiring a Senior Fintech Analyst for our subscription research service!

We’re hiring a Senior Research Analyst to help launch our London-based Fintech research team, as part of our growing team at Business Insider Intelligence. The ideal applicant will have a solid background in research and analysis covering payments or retail banking, a passion for fintech, and leadership experience. Candidates will have 3-5 years of relevant work experience.

The Senior Research Analyst will work closely with our Managing Analyst and BI Intelligence’s editorial team to produce reports and insights on emerging trends shaping the fintech landscape in addition to leading our growing Fintech team and developing an engaging research agenda.

The Senior Research Analyst will have the opportunity to grow their industry presence and represent BI Intelligence at leading events.

This is a unique opportunity to help build the foundation of a new division of a fast-growing international research company.

BI Intelligence is a fast-growing research service from Business Insider. BI Intelligence offers insights essential to companies making strategic decisions across the mobile, digital media, e-commerce, Internet of Things, payments, and digital financial services industries. Our clients are Fortune 1000 companies, startups, advertising agencies, investment firms, and media conglomerates that have come to rely on our timely, forward-looking insights to keep atop of trends shaping the digital landscape.

Desired Skills & Experience

If you’re someone who has solid research and leadership experience, with the ability to spot trends and explain the impact of those trends, this is a great role for you. Candidates with backgrounds in market research or business journalism are encouraged to apply.

Requirements for the job:

You have experience analysing payments, retail banking, fintech or a related industry

You understand the major trends in fintech and the most important questions the industry is facing

You’re able to break down complex topics and write about them clearly and concisely

You’re insatiably curious and driven to find your own answers

You’ve got a knack for interpreting data as well as telling stories visually

You have the ability and desire to lead, mentor, and manage our European Fintech team

You’re comfortable and have experience presenting, speaking at conferences or on panels, or the desire to further develop these skills

You have 3-5 years of professional writing / research experience

You’re proficient working with data and with MS Excel and PowerPoint

Other helpful skills for the job:

Fluency in German or French

Experience with advanced statistical methods, programming, or writing syntax or queries

If this is the right opportunity for you, please apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

