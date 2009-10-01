Help! We Need A Great PHP Developer!

As The Business Insider continues to grow, we need another PHP developer to help build new features.



I’ve been working here since late last year and I can tell you: this is a fun job and a great environment for a developer.

You’ll be a key member of a small, high-quality, friendly tech team, working on a clean well-organised codebase, on a major site with a large and fast-growing number of users.

You don’t have to deal with a lot of bureaucracy — we’re focused on getting things done efficiently.

Your ideas will be valued and incorporated by people on the business side

We have a terrific project manager who will help with what you need and won’t get in your way.

This can be a junior or senior level position. We’re just looking for the right person:

A skilled backend programmer who can write lean PHP 5 code

Interested in new technologies and up-to-date on coding practices

Appreciates the advantages and downsides of object-oriented and functional styles

Understands scaling issues in web development

Gets the tradeoffs involved when choosing a document-oriented database vs a traditional RDMS

Enjoys building user-friendly interfaces, using Ajax when appropriate

Based in New York — you will need to be able to work out of our office on 5th Avenue. Some telecommuting is fine.

Technologies we use: PHP 5, MongoDB, jQuery, Memcached, Apache, git.

If you have frontend skills (XHTML/cross-browser CSS/Photoshop) that’s a very valued bonus.

Competitive salary and benefits.

Please email a cover letter, resume, and a short code sample to [email protected].

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.