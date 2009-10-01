Help! We Need A Great PHP Developer!

As The Business Insider continues to grow, we need another PHP developer to help build new features.
I’ve been working here since late last year and I can tell you: this is a fun job and a great environment for a developer.
- You’ll be a key member of a small, high-quality, friendly tech team, working on a clean well-organised codebase, on a major site with a large and fast-growing number of users.
- You don’t have to deal with a lot of bureaucracy — we’re focused on getting things done efficiently.
- Your ideas will be valued and incorporated by people on the business side
- We have a terrific project manager who will help with what you need and won’t get in your way.
This can be a junior or senior level position. We’re just looking for the right person:
- A skilled backend programmer who can write lean PHP 5 code
- Interested in new technologies and up-to-date on coding practices
- Appreciates the advantages and downsides of object-oriented and functional styles
- Understands scaling issues in web development
- Gets the tradeoffs involved when choosing a document-oriented database vs a traditional RDMS
- Enjoys building user-friendly interfaces, using Ajax when appropriate
- Based in New York — you will need to be able to work out of our office on 5th Avenue. Some telecommuting is fine.
Technologies we use: PHP 5, MongoDB, jQuery, Memcached, Apache, git.
If you have frontend skills (XHTML/cross-browser CSS/Photoshop) that’s a very valued bonus.
Competitive salary and benefits.
Please email a cover letter, resume, and a short code sample to [email protected].
