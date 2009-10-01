Help! We Need A Great PHP Developer!

Ian White

As The Business Insider continues to grow, we need another PHP developer to help build new features.

I’ve been working here since late last year and I can tell you: this is a fun job and a great environment for a developer.

  • You’ll be a key member of a small, high-quality, friendly tech team, working on a clean well-organised codebase, on a major site with a large and fast-growing number of users.
  • You don’t have to deal with a lot of bureaucracy — we’re focused on getting things done efficiently.
  • Your ideas will be valued and incorporated by people on the business side
  • We have a terrific project manager who will help with what you need and won’t get in your way.

This can be a junior or senior level position. We’re just looking for the right person:

  • A skilled backend programmer who can write lean PHP 5 code
  • Interested in new technologies and up-to-date on coding practices
  • Appreciates the advantages and downsides of object-oriented and functional styles
  • Understands scaling issues in web development
  • Gets the tradeoffs involved when choosing a document-oriented database vs a traditional RDMS
  • Enjoys building user-friendly interfaces, using Ajax when appropriate
  • Based in New York — you will need to be able to work out of our office on 5th Avenue. Some telecommuting is fine.

Technologies we use: PHP 5, MongoDB, jQuery, Memcached, Apache, git.

If you have frontend skills (XHTML/cross-browser CSS/Photoshop) that’s a very valued bonus.

Competitive salary and benefits.

Please email a cover letter, resume, and a short code sample to [email protected].

