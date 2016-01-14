WE'RE HIRING: join the BI team as a Fintech Analyst for our subscription research service!

We’re hiring a Research Analyst to help launch our London-based Fintech research team, as part of our growing team at Business Insider Intelligence. The ideal applicant will be insatiably curious with a strong background in research and analysis and a passion for Fintech. Candidates will have 2 years of relevant work experience.

The Research Analyst will work closely with our Managing Analyst and BI Intelligence’s editorial team to produce reports and analysis on emerging trends shaping the Fintech landscape. Successful candidates will be able to identify areas of disruption and answer the industry’s most pressing questions.

The Research Analyst will have the opportunity to build a network of industry leaders, carve out an area of expertise, and hone their research skills.

This is a unique opportunity to help launch and define a new division of a fast-growing international research company.

BI Intelligence is a fast-growing research service from Business Insider. BI Intelligence offers insights essential to companies making strategic decisions across the mobile, digital media, e-commerce, Internet of Things, payments, and digital financial services industries. Our clients are Fortune 1000 companies, startups, advertising agencies, investment firms, and media conglomerates that have come to rely on our timely, forward-looking insights to keep atop of trends shaping the digital landscape.

Desired Skills & Experience

If you’re someone who has strong research experience, along with the ability to spot trends and explain the impact of those trends, this is a great role for you. Candidates with backgrounds in market research or business journalism are encouraged to apply.

Requirements for the job:

You’re a critical thinker who is curious and driven to find your own answers

You’re able to break down complex topics and write about them clearly and concisely

You’re excited to uncover and tell the story behind the facts and data

You can quickly sort through masses of information and identify what really matters and why

You’re able to develop actionable insights and defend your conclusions

You’re comfortable working in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

You have 2 years of professional writing / research experience

You have a solid understanding of business analysis fundamentals

Proficiency in MS Excel and PowerPoint

Other helpful skills for the job:

Fluency in German or French

Experience with advanced statistical methods, programming, or writing syntax or queries

If this is the right opportunity for you, please apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

