We're Going To Have To Wait 5 Years To Start Spending Again

The consumer spending era is over and it won’t return for another five years, according to Unilever’s CEO Paul Polman.



Unilever, known for products such as Lipton, Hellman’s, and Dove, is pretty much writing off the U.S. and Europe for the next 5 years. They’re relying on what they believe is decoupling in emerging markets, according to The Telegraph.

This is the reality that many Western companies are going to have to get used to. Their growth markets will no longer be in the U.S. and Europe, due to reduced spending as people and corporations pay down debt, and instead will have to look to China, India, Brazil, and other emerging economies to fill their coffers.

But in the end, the most important factor for Polman is unemployment. If people are unemployed, they’re not spending money, and thus cannot buy Unilever’s goods. And with the U.S. and Europe mired in unemployment crises, there is little hope for gains in those markets.

