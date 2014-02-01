It's China's Year Of The Horse, So Expect To See A Lot Of Equestrian-Themed Luxury Goods

In preparation for the start of Chinese New Year this Friday, retailers and brands across the world are gearing up for the gifting rush with a massive number of special year of the horse products. As part of our ongoing coverage of luxury Lunar New Year marketing, today we’re featuring some of the top special-edition fashion items launched by Western luxury brands.

These bags, accessories, and apparel accompany everything from jewelry to watches and spirits to cars. Check the list below for items by Longchamp, DVF, Ferragamo, and more, and take a look at our previous coverage of special-edition horse fashion by DKNY, Gucci, and Carolina Herrera.

Longchamp

The high-end French tote designer needed to look no further than its own logo when creating its special Lunar New Year bag, which come in auspicious red or black. This bag is being especially promoted by Bloomingdale’s, which is featuring it prominently for its year of the horse promotions.

Diane von Furstenberg

DVF’s signature wrap dress received the zodiac treatment this year with a special horse pattern. The frock comes in black or red, and can be paired with the label’s special-edition horse clutch designed especially for the holiday.

Ralph Lauren

With an entire brand identity centered around equestrian sports, Ralph Lauren has perhaps the most extensive collection of special-edition year of the horse products for both men and women. In addition to its previously featured jewelry, the label is selling everything from a $US2,500 bag to scarves, ties, apparel, belts, and apparel. For menswear, one highlight is the brand’s limited-edition shirt with a “year of the horse” crest.

Ferragamo

The Italian luxury label hopes that a limited-edition bag available at Shin Kong Place mall in Beijing will boost mainland sales. In addition, Ferragamo is selling special-edition items globally, such as its special horse-patterned ties.

Burberry

With a horse in its logo and a strong dedication to the China market, the British luxury brand is another brand that has gone all out for the year of the horse with special-edition Lunar New Year leather goods, clothing, cufflinks, and more. The label has also created a special Chinese New Year ad, which is embedded below.

Ermenegildo Zegna

Like Ralph Lauren and Ferragamo, Zegna plans to cash in on the year of the horse menswear market with a special-edition horse-patterned tie.

