Subscribe To A Newsletter For A Chance To Win An iPad Mini From Business Insider

Just in time for the holidays we’re giving you have a chance to win an iPad mini. Become a newsletter subscriber now and you’ll have a chance to win Apple’s latest tablet. If you’re the lucky winner you will have all of these great features at your finger tips and can stock up on our favourite iPad mini apps. Click below to enter and to start receiving one or more of our newsletters to keep up to date with the news you need to know.

Entry deadline is December 21.

As a newsletter subscriber, you’ll get daily updates and alerts on topics that matter most to you. You must subscribe to at least one newsletter to be eligible, so if you have not already, be sure to choose one or more newsletters before submitting your entry.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER >



On or before December 21, 2012, we’ll announce the lucky winner.

You must be a legal resident of the U.S. and a newsletter subscriber to win.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.