Grub Street recently highlighted this video of a cool trick to help you separate eggs. All it takes is an empty plastic soda bottle and a squeeze.



We’re totally amazed, even though we can’t understand a word of the video from Chinese site Jifenzhong.

Just watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

