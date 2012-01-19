We're Extremely Eager To See Today's Initial Jobless Claims Number...

Initial jobless claims come out at 8:30 AM ET, and analysts expect a reading of 384K, down from 399K last week.



We’re unusually eager to see the number, because actually it’s been climbing of late.

Here’s a one-year look at claims.

As you can see, it’s a bouncy, noisy number, but the fact that it’s jumped back close to 400K of late is not welcome. If it’s just noise that’s fine. But if the up-trend stays in place, watch out.

