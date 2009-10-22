McMansion Living Comes To Iraq

CNBC has been running segments of Erin Burnett’s trip to Iraq, where she’s exploring the various business opportunities there. It’s actually pretty interesting to see how American companies are lining up to cash in on what could be a free-market, democratic country in the Middle East.



See McMansion living in Iraq >>

What really stood out to us was a brief mention of Khanzad American Village, a new housing development being built in Kurdistan by an Iraqi living in America.

Basically imagine the worst of housing bubble, tract living, but in Iraq, not in Arizona, Florida or Inland Empire California.

Their marketing is awesome: Discover the best place to live in Kurdistan.

The Khanzad American Village offers a unique investment opportunity in safe, tranquil and beautiful surroundings.

The Khanzad American Village’s choice location is strategically in one of the most promising areas of Kurdistan, a country with incredible potential. This ambitious project of luxurious villas, embraced by the fabled Kurdish mountains, is inspired by the architectural style of the American East Coast. Experience East mixing with West, and the interweaving of comfort and modernity.

• American Style Community

• More Than 300 Luxurious Villas, with Several Models to chose From

• Refined Design and Unrivalled Quality Coupled with the Most Advanced Amenities

• A Location of Incredible Potential

• Just 15 Kilometers from Erbil International Airport on Salahadin Road

• Next to the International School of Choueifat and the Future Site of Majdi Hospital

• Fully Independent Community

The next housing bubble in Iraq >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.