The Long, Long History Of False Starts Of War Between South And North Korea

History suggests that this sinking of a South Korean naval vessel off the coast of the country will not be the restart of the Korean conflict.



Since the end of open conflict between North and South Korea, the North has consistently acted in an aggressive manner towards its neighbour.

During the 1960s, North Korea conducted military operations into the south, culminating in 1968 when 600 of these raids were reported.

In the 1970s, North Korea tried to assassinate key members of the South Korean government, in an attempt to push the crisis forward.

In 1999, two North Korean naval ships were blown up killing 30.

In 2002, a sea battle killed and unspecified amount of North Koreans and 5 South Koreans.

In November 2009, two military vessels exchanged fire (via HuffPo).

In January 2010, North Korea launched 30 shells into the country’s no sail zone.

This time won’t be different. Little will happen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.