Alright, we’re calling it. Healthcare is going to pass.



Dennis Kucinich has announced his intention to support the bill, and now, according to ace Washington Independent reporter David Weigel, even the tea partiers are feeling dispirited.

Kucinich is an odd one, but he’s actually important, and presumably he wouldn’t throw away his much-vaunted independence if he thought he was going to be on the losing side of the battle. He obviously knows that Pelosi and Hoyer and Co. can gin up the necessary votes.

Healthcare stocks are getting smacked around today on this same anticipation (although it’s not obvious that the law will actually hurt them).

And, finally, you can just hear the way the way the conversation has changed to “when” Obama signs it, rather than “if”.

Get ready America, everything is about to change.

See the 10 things you must know about our new system >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.