WE'RE BACK: Myer Offers 4 Days Of Free Delivery In Apology For Week-Long Outage

Myer is back online after suffering an embarrassing website outage throughout the first week of post-Christmas sales.

The website came back online at about 8.30am although its stocktake launch deals had yet to be added.

Myer also offered customers free delivery with no minimum purchase in apology for the outage, as promised by CEO Bernie Brookes on Monday.

The offer expires this Sunday, 5 January.

Myer was working with technology supplier IBM to bring the website back online since it crashed on Christmas day. Competitor David Jones cut its online sale prices by a further 20% earlier this week, with the deal to end Sunday.

Brookes told reporters that online sales accounted for less than 1% of Myer’s sales, and that the retailer would lose no more than $1 million in sales during the outage.

But according to a report in the AFR, CBA analysts have warned that the outage could increase operating costs, require more capital expenditure, and would drag down Myer’s like-for-like sales growth in the 3 months to December by 40bps to 0.24%.

Myer shares are up with the broader Australian market today, rising 0.36% to $2.76, while David Jones is down 0.17% to $3.02.

