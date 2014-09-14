District Attorney: NFL's Adrian Peterson Could Get Up To 2 Years In Jail

Minnesota Vikings superstar Adrian Peterson turned himself into a Texas jail early Saturday morning after being indicted by a grand jury for child abuse.

He was released on $US15,000 bail just 30 minutes after turning himself in.

Montgomery County officials just finished up a press conference and they had some very interesting and shocking things to say.

Among them, the District Attorney said that Peterson’s actions are considered to have been done “with criminal negligence or recklessly.” All this could lead to a sentence of up to two years in jail and up to a $US10,000 fine. The D.A. also said probation is an option for people without prior criminal history.

Peterson’s attorney said the charge stemmed from “using a switch to spank his son.”

The team has already deactivated Peterson for Sunday’s game. So far we don’t yet know how the NFL will react to the news, or what punishments they may be planning.

Here’s NBC News’ raw video of the D.A.’s statements if you want to see the whole thing.

