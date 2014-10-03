Sydney's Wentworthville Police Station Went On Lockdown Over A Suspicious Package

A police station at Wentworthville in Sydney went into lockdown following the discovery of a suspicious package in the building.

Police confirmed the operation but later the incident was reported to be a false alarm and the package harmless.

Here are tweets from the ground.

BREAKING: Wentworthville Police Station in lockdown. Exclusion zone set up. Bomb squad have been called in. pic.twitter.com/AkaDiojDFc — Airlie Walsh (@AirlieWalsh) October 3, 2014

Situation still very much unfolding here on Wentworth ave, Wentworthville. Police station evacuated. pic.twitter.com/0JfWoKKcdA — Airlie Walsh (@AirlieWalsh) October 3, 2014

That moment when you realise a 'suspicious package' is actually just from your mates in Melb. #bombscare pic.twitter.com/yRxVm6gs9n — Airlie Walsh (@AirlieWalsh) October 3, 2014

