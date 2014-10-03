Sydney's Wentworthville Police Station Went On Lockdown Over A Suspicious Package

Sarah Kimmorley

A police station at Wentworthville in Sydney went into lockdown following the discovery of a suspicious package in the building.

Police confirmed the operation but later the incident was reported to be a false alarm and the package harmless.

Here are tweets from the ground.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.