Wendy's faces backlash after a franchisee donates more than $440,0000 to Trump, as #WendysIsOverParty explodes on Twitter

Susan Walsh/AP Photo President Donald Trump surrounded by fast food in the White House in 2019.

Wendy’s is facing backlash on Twitter after a franchisee on President Trump’s restaurant recovery roundtable donated more than $US440,000 to the president’s reelection.

Business Insider reported in May that James Bodenstedt – the CEO of Muys. Cos., a franchisee of Wendy’s, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut – had donated thousands of dollars to Trump, including a $US200,000 donation to the Trump Victory PAC in March.

#WendysIsOverParty is trending on Twitter as of Tuesday morning, as thousands of people slam the fast-food chain due to Bodenstedt’s donations.

Wendy’s is facing backlash online after Business Insider reported that a franchisee on Trump’s restaurant recovery roundtable donated more than $US400,000 to reelect the president.

In mid-May, the White House announced that Muy Cos. CEO James Bodenstedt would participate in a roundtable with President Trump on the restaurant industry’s recovery.

Muy Cos. owns and operates hundreds of Wendy’s, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut locations across the US, making Bodenstedt the first fast-food franchisee to publicly advise the White House on how to help the restaurant industry recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Bodenstedt donated more than $US440,000 to the president’s reelection campaign, Business Insider reported at the time. Most recently, Bodenstedt donated $US200,000 to the Trump Victory PAC in March.

The Muy Cos. CEO’s donations resurfaced on social media this week. While Bodenstedt is an independent franchisee and Muy Cos. also owns and operates Taco Bell and Pizza Hut locations, Wendy’s has faced the brunt of the backlash.

On Tuesday morning #WendysIsOverParty was trending on Twitter, with thousands of tweets under the hashtag.

*Me, clicking on #WendysIsOverParty*:

"Man, Wendys burgers r so good????WHAT HAPPENED" *Seeing what they did*:

"TIME TO STAN BURGER KING YALL LETS GOOOO" pic.twitter.com/4Jpsub2eFj — soft burrito????️‍???????????? #BLM (@klappito) June 2, 2020

“That @Wendys account really liked talking all that s— to people and being shady,” one person tweeted. “Now where you at??”

wait, wendy's is being cancelled too?!?! we just got spicy nuggs back man #WendysIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/oSeblZNVus — trump's borrowed bible (@KeShawnMason) June 2, 2020

So I guess no more 4for4 meals now that Wendys is a disappointment ???? #wendys #wendysisoverparty pic.twitter.com/0EEqSh7frs — that person (@canyou_no) June 2, 2020

Well ????. Looks like @Wendys supports #DictatorTrump. Shame I can never eat there again, I really enjoyed the 4 for $4. Wendys supports a “man” who supports turning the military on us and systemic racism. #wendysisoverparty pic.twitter.com/6FT8wBlDTy — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) June 2, 2020

Wendy’s and Muy Cos. did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Wendy’s CEO Todd Penegor has not made any political donations to Trump or other politicians. According to FEC filings, Penegor has only donated to the Wendy’s Company PAC.

According to Open Secrets, the PAC has donated to both Republican and Democratic Congressional candidates in the 2020 election. However, contributions to Republicans including Mitch McConnell and Susan Collins outpace those to Democrats such as Lou Correa and Joyce Beatty.

President Trump and the White House have faced criticism for giving executives who are friendly to his presidency a platform during his press briefings. Trump donors who have publicly advised the White House on restaurant industry recovery include Ray Washburne, the CEO of M Crowd Restaurant Group, and Tilman Fertitta, the CEO of Landry’s, which owns restaurant brands such as Bubba Gump, Del Frisco’s, and Joe’s Crab Shack.

