Ex-Wendy's workers are suing their employer after allegations of groping and flashing

Two former Georgia Wendy’s employees are suing their former employer after alleged cases sexual assault and harassment, in which a manager repeatedly groped workers, exposed himself, and threatened to have Mexican workers deported.

The two men filed suits against Hoover Foods, a Suwanee, Georgia-based Wendy’s franchisee, last week, reported The Atlanta Journal Constitution. The suits reportedly allege that the manager exposed his naked body to the plaintiffs and other workers, as well as groped and slapped workers’ buttocks and genitals.

“One plaintiff claimed that the manager poked him in the clothed buttocks with a spatula and proceeded to use the uncleaned spatula to flip burgers,” AJC reported.

If Mexican workers complained about their treatment, which also included bullying focused on their heritage, the manager allegedly threatened to have them deported.

The lawsuit claims Hoover Foods is at fault for failing to “institute adequate policies and procedures to accommodate complaints and investigation of complaints.”

Sexual harassment is a common problem in the restaurant industry, with roughly 40% of female fast-food workers facing harassment such as sexual teasing, unwanted touching, and invasive questions on the job, according to a survey by Hart Research.

Wendy’s didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

