Wendy's Worker Allegedly Dropped A Half-Smoked Marijuana Joint Into A Customer's Hamburger

A Wendy’s employee has been arrested and fired from her job after allegedly dropping a marijuana joint into a customer’s hamburger.

30-two-year-old Amy Seiber was reportedly smoking the joint at a Wendy’s in Lovejoy, Ga., which is right outside of Atlanta, and “evidently the partially smoked joint fell into the burger without her knowing,” Lovejoy police Lt. Michael Gaddis told Business Insider.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported on the Nov. 1 incident and it was picked up by Consumerist.

The customer who ordered the burger didn’t realise what had happened until she bit into the sandwich and smelled something funny.

“She actually went home and when she went to bite the burger, she smelled some unusual odor,” Gaddis said. “That’s when she opened the sandwich up and observed the partially smoked marijuana cigarette in her burger.”

The customer contacted store management and the police. Officers arrived on scene and arrested Seiber, who allegedly admitted to smoking at work. She was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

Gaddis said Seiber was fired from her job for the incident. Business Insider reached out to Wendy’s and will update when we hear back.

