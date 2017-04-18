Wendy's has a huge nuggets crisis it is refusing to address

Everyone is talking about Wendy’s nuggets, thanks to one teenager’s viral tweet.

However, instead of congratulating Wendy’s for becoming the subject of what will likely be the most retweeted post in Twitter’s history, Americans need to focus on a different, more upsetting subject — the loss of Wendy’s spicy nuggets.

Earlier this year, Wendy’s began pulling spicy chicken nuggets from the menu in all but a handful of select cities in the US, a decision that sparked backlash from many nugget lovers.

Now that people have Wendy’s nuggets on the mind, thanks to Carter’s viral tweet, many are once again airing their grievances in regards to the death of the spicy nugget.

The is one issue that Wendy’s Twitter account, usually an atypically chatty and sassy brand, doesn’t seem to have a witty response for.

Wendy’s has responded to unhappy customers on its blog, publishing a “break-up letter” in early March.

“Not every city loved our spicy nuggets as much as you did,” the post read. “This wasn’t a snap decision or anything they (the nuggets) did. While this is hard, there is some good news in all of this and that’s because not everyone felt the same way.”

Wendy’s said it wasn’t out of the question for spicy nuggets to return, and that customers were free to continue to vent about the decision on Twitter and Facebook. Then, the brand closed the book on the topic of spicy nuggets — until Carter’s tweet went viral.

Someday soon — likely very soon, as Carter’s tweet nears the 3.1 million retweet milestone — Wendy’s fans will celebrate, as a tweet about the chain’s nuggets becomes the most retweeted tweet of all time.

But many fans will be protesting to demand the return of Wendy’s spicy nuggets.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3

— Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

What’s the point of getting free nuggets from Wendy’s when they don’t make spicy ones anymore?

— Steven Suptic (@StevenSuptic) April 15, 2017

I wonder if Wendy’s would be willing to bring back the spicy chicken nuggets if someone gets 18m retweets. That’s actually a worthy cause.

— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) April 9, 2017

how many rts for you to bring back spicy nuggets? @Wendys

— RISA (@M_Rizzyy) April 7, 2017

WHY WOULD U GET RID OF UR SPICY NUGGETS!!?!! IM OUTRAGED. @Wendys

— ☁︎jaysee (@jccaylen) April 10, 2017

Bring back spicy nuggets ???? @Wendys

— des ???? (@OgDesiiii) April 12, 2017

whoever decided to get rid of spicy chicken nuggets needs to be fired right now immediately @Wendys

— my (@myahtbh) April 10, 2017

