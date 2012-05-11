Wendy's Has To Pay A Big-Time Exec $850,000 Just To Move From Georgia To Ohio

Photo: Screengrab from aboutwendys.com

Wendy’s moved its corporate headquarters from Atlanta, Georgia to Dublin, Ohio — about a 25 minute drive from Columbus — in late 2011. It had originally moved south when it merged with Arby’s.The only problem? Some Wendy’s big wigs didn’t want to uproot. In fact, former CEO Roland Smith refused to move and resigned instead. The company is still trying to convince some of its executives to head north with big incentives.



For instance, Darrell van Ligten, president of the International division at Wendy’s, is being offered a lump sum of $850,000 to ignore part of his employment letter agreement and move to Dublin, according to Wendy’s recent SEC filings dug up by Sonya Hubbard at Footnoted.

If he accepts, he has to stay there for two years, and if he leaves, he’ll have to pay back a prorated amount.

Still, that’s a nice fat wad of cash for a domestic relocation three states away. Would you move to Ohio for $850,000?

