Wendy’s launches new ‘hot and crispy’ fries, and customers can get a free replacement if they aren’t satisfied

Wendy’s launched its new “Hot and Crispy Fries” on Wednesday, a reworked version of its classic fries, and if customers don’t think their serving is hot or crispy enough they can get a free replacement.

The fries are cooked using a new batter system that Wendy’s claims keeps the fries hot and crispy for longer.

If customers aren’t satisfied, they can get another serving for free – this applies to fries bought in-store, at the drive-thru, or via a delivery app, Wendy’s said.

Per CNN, Wendy’s has spent four years working on this new recipe, testing 20 different cuts of potato. The new fries look a lot like the older version, CNN noted, though they have more potato skin on them.

“We know customers deserve better than the cold, soggy fries they’ve been receiving at competitors. That’s why we’re committed to delivering hot and crispy fries with every single order,” Wendy’s marketing chief Carl Loredo said in a statement to the press Wednesday.

Wendy’s is hoping that its new fries recipe will propel it ahead of competitors. The brand, which has been notoriously feisty when talking about McDonald’s on Twitter, said in a press release that its new fries recipe beat McDonald’s french fries in a national taste test, without providing more details.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Kurt Kane, president of Wendy’s US arm, repeated the claim that Wendy’s fries were superior.

“They [McDonald’s] love to say ‘would you like fries with that?’ and they think about it as a second or third tier option.

“They don’t put it as number one in their heart and at Wendy’s with the new fry that we have, fries are definitely number one in our heart right now,” he said.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.