Wendy’s is launching a new french fry that holds up better for drive-thru and delivery orders

Wendy’s just announced an update to its french fry recipe.

The new fries were four years in the making, designed to withstand drive-thrus, according to CNN.

Drive-thrus and delivery exploded during the pandemic and are still thriving.

Wendy’s just announced that it updated its french fry recipe after four years in development as first reported by CNN, with the new fries rolling out right now in the US.

The new Hot and Crispy fries were designed specifically to hold up better for drive-thru and takeout customers. To get the final product, Wendy’s tested more than 20 different shapes before reaching the winning design. The thicker side is made to keep heat in, while the thinner side stays crisp. The new shape is also able to withstand dipping in sauces or a frosty, Wendy’s said.

Wendy’s last updated in 2010 to add sea salt.

“This is probably the most complex project I’ve worked on in my entire career. We took the route that was harder – but it was the right one for us. We were able to deliver a crispier fry, that is preferred nearly 2:1 over our biggest competitor McDonald’s,” Wendy’s VP of culinary innovations John Li said in a release.

The increase in drive-thru and delivery demand “accelerated the need for a better and more dependable fry,” Wendy’s said. Drive-thrus in particular exploded over the last 18 months as dining rooms closed and chains relied on other ways to serve customers. Typically, drive-thrus account for 70% of sales at fast-food chains. But in 2020 chains like Wendy’s and McDonald’s said it was closer to 90%.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its variants are still ongoing, but many places in the US have attempted to return to normal life. The reign of drive-thrus is nowhere near over, though, as McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Taco Bell all emphasized how crucial they are to business in just the last few weeks.