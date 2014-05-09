Wendy's Is Winning By Copying Chipotle's Strategy

Wendy’s winning customers by taking a hint from Chipotle’s playbook.

The fast-food chain saw sales increase by 0.7% this year, compared with a 0.1% increase for Burger King and a 1.7% decline for McDonald’s, writes Venessa Wong at Bloomberg Businessweek.

Wendy’s managed a healthy increase by copying tenants of Chipotle’s strategy, Wong writes.

First, Wendy’s is offering more premium items with high-quality ingredients. This is similar to Chipotle, which stresses its antibiotic-free meat and local ingredients.

Examples of upscale offerings on the menu at Wendy’s include the Asian Cashew Chicken Salad, Ciabatta Bacon Cheeseburger, and Premium Cod Fillet Sandwich.

Wendy’s is also remodeling restaurants to give a more inviting vibe.

New restaurants include minimalistic tables that look similar to Chipotle’s. The remodel also includes a modern fireplace.

McDonald’s also might by copying Chipotle’s strategy.

The fast-food chain is testing a system that lets patrons customise their burgers.

