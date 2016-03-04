Wendy's openly hates on McDonald's and Burger King with bizarre new website

Hayley Peterson
Wendy’s is going after rivals like McDonald’s and Burger King for using frozen beef patties in their hamburgers.

The fast-food chain has launched a new website featuring bizarre ads for “freezy diskz,” or frozen burger patties, saying they can be used as drink coasters, ice, or as wedges to level a table. 

“For eating, there’s the Dave’s Double. For everything else, there’s Freezy Diskz from Othr Guyz LLC!” the company says in a new Facebook ad.

Wendy’s says it uses only fresh, never-frozen North American beef and that it “supports a supply chain that costs more than a frozen one because fresh is a difference you can taste.”

McDonald’s and Burger King, by comparison, flash-freeze their burger patties before sending them to restaurants, where they are cooked.

Wendy’s new ad campaign comes as McDonald’s turnaround gains steam in the US.

McDonald’s reported a 5.7% increase in US same-store sales in the most recent quarter. By comparison, Wendy’s same-store sales increased 4.8% in the quarter ended January 3. 

Here’s the new Wendy’s ad.

