Photo That Seems To Show A Wendy's Employee Eating Out Of A Frosty Machine Is Nauseating

It seems like photos of fast-food employees defiling food is becoming a trend.



Less than two weeks after a photo surfaced of a Taco Bell employee licking a stack of taco shells, a photo appeared on Reddit Wednesday that supposedly shows a Wendy’s employee enjoying a Frosty — right from the spout.

The name of the employee and location of the Wendy’s franchise is unknown.

We called Wendy’s for a comment but haven’t heard back yet.

The Taco Bell employee who licked the taco shells was identified and fired.

