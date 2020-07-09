The CEO of a company that owns more than 100 Wendy's allegedly used $1 million in PPP loans on a new house in Montana, according to a lawsuit

Erin McDowell/Business Insider The CEO of a major Wendy’s franchisee used funds meant to keep workers employed to fund a newly-purchased home, according to a lawsuit from a former vice president at the company.

A lawsuit claims that the CEO of The Starboard Group – a franchisee that owns 100 Wendy’s locations -used $US1 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans to fund a newly-purchased home in Montana.

Sandi Adler, a former vice president at Starboard, claims she was fired after taking issue with CEO Andrew Levy’s plans to “defraud the United States and the Small Business Association.”

Adler also says she faced sexual harassment at the company.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The CEO of a major Wendy’s franchisee used funds meant to keep workers employed to fund a newly-purchased home, according to a lawsuit from a former vice president at the company.

On June 30, The Starboard Group’s former vice president of legal affairs and human resources Sandi Adler filed a lawsuit against Starboard, as well as CEO Andrew Levy and officer Kevin Holbrook. Starboard is a major Wendy’s franchisee based in Florida that runs 101 locations of the fast-food chain in seven states, according to the company’s website.

According to Adler’s complaint, Starboard received roughly $US9 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Government records show that numerous Starboard entities based in Branson, Montana, and Coral Springs, Florida, received loans in the range of $US150,000 to $US2 million.

CEO Levy diverted roughly $US1 million in funds to finance a recently-purchased house in Montana, according to the complaint. (Business Insider found that a company created by Levy and Heather Levy owns several parcels of land in Livingston, Montana.)

“Levy directed Adler to place certain personal employees in Montana as corporate employees,” the complaint says. “The effect of this, in view of the PPP funding, was to defraud the United States and the Small Business Association.”

Adler says in the complaint that Levy told her to tell creditors, landlords, vendors, and suppliers that the company had not received PPP funding and therefore could not meet its financial obligations. When Adler complained about Levy’s orders to Holbrook, her superior at the company, she says he fired her.

The complaint also alleges that Holbrook sexually harassed Adler, including describing oral sex, saying he liked big breasts, and pressing Alder to go on vacation with him to Europe. According to the complaint, Adler told Levy in late fall she objected to Holbrook’s advances. Adler says Levy responded: “why don’t you guys just f— already and get it over with?”

Wendy’s did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. Starboard and Levy also did not respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

This week, the SBA released information about companies that received $US150,000 or more in PPP loans. A number of franchisees applied for loans, as did a few major chains such as PF Chang’s and TGI Friday’s.

In April, chains such as Shake Shack and Sweetgreen returned PPP loans after facing backlash when the first round of funds ran out. However, with $US134 billion left in unused loans, neither PF Chang’s nor TGI Friday’s has hinted at prematurely returning the funds.

Áine Cain contributed reporting to this article.



Do you have a story to share about the misuse of PPP funds? Email [email protected]



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.