Wendy's scorches Burger King's new fries-only sandwich on Twitter, saying 'literally anything would be better on a bun than their beef'

Wendy’s roasted Burger King’s new fries-only sandwich on Twitter on Tuesday.

Wendy’s quote-tweeted a post about the fries sandwich, saying, “When literally anything would be better on a bun than their beef.”

The fries-only sandwich resembles a chip butty, a common sandwich in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Wendy’s tweet divided Twitter between stark defenders of the sandwich and users disgusted by it.

On Sunday, Burger King announced it would test a sandwich with just french fries in New Zealand.

The burger consists of two standard burger buns, fries, mayo, and ketchup.

Wendy’s jumped at the chance to make fun of one of its biggest competitors, stirring up a Twitter frenzy among fans on Tuesday.

When literally anything would be better on a bun than their beef. https://t.co/YfTTrYrPDI — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 18, 2020

Burger King’s new sandwich closely resembles the “chip butty,” a common sandwich in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. But for many fans, the chain’s new fried-potato-only sandwich was baffling.

One Twitter user posted in response, “Please tell me this is a joke.”

their whole restaurant is — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 18, 2020

You are really not being fair, @Wendys. @BurgerKing fries are WAY worse than their beef. https://t.co/RB1WW0uuq1 — Shaun Danger (@makebase) February 18, 2020

next up on their docket pic.twitter.com/Blv7Fs2iSU — The Holy Spirit (@TweetOfSpirit_) February 18, 2020

Taco Bell’s senior corporate chef Mike Haracz, who formerly was head of culinary innovation at McDonald’s, also tossed in his reaction.

Other Twitter users jumped in to defend the honour of the fries-only sandwich.

We are waaaay ahead of you pic.twitter.com/n4h9Pjl9Ew — Nathan Lane (@nathanlane) February 17, 2020

It's called a chip butty, and we've had them for ages! https://t.co/yyNNmRnVx9 — ???????????????????????????? CMDR David Shepard – SSV Intrepid (@david_intrepid) February 18, 2020

The entire U.K. wants to claim intellectual property on this because we did it first — Frances Weetman (@francesweetman) February 17, 2020

Burger King has not yet responded to Wendy’s tweet or the ensuing Twitter frenzy. Meanwhile, New Zealand publication The Spinoff taste-tested the new sandwich. The verdict? Split down the middle.

