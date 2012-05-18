This Wendy's Coupon Offering A 'Free Small Hot Original Redhead' Is Confusing Everybody

Photo: DasPope on Reddit

Ah, the perils of confusing coupons.This coupon from Wendy’s recently caused quite a fuss when it was posted on Reddit. The general reaction was: what (or who) the heck is the “Redhead” that it’s selling?



No, Wendy’s isn’t peddling crimson-haired humans with any purchase.

Luckily, some of the more well-informed Redditors shared their knowledge:

“A “redhead” is their stupid coffee :( I got all excited when I saw the sign thinking it was a red, spicy buffalo sandwich (or a real redhead which I would have preferred ;) ) But it is just coffee :(“

And now we know.

On Wendy’s end, it shows a disconnect in its marketing. Something like the Redhead, which obviously isn’t a commonly known brand, needs a bit of context.

