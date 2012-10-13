Photo: By lodigs on Flickr

Wendy’s recently announced that it’s giving its logo and mascot their first makeovers in 29 years. It’s also redesigning its stores, which will cost about $750,000 each.Why’s it making all these changes now?



Nation’s Restaurant News’ Erin Dostal interviewed Wendy’s CMO Craig Bahner about the brand overhaul, and he said something interesting when asked about the timing of the move.

Fast casual chains have fundamentally changed the food service world.

Here’s what he had to say to NRN:

“Look around. Chipotle, Panera, Five Guys — this is the new standard. They’re doing super jobs, but they have the advantage of coming in and being able to build new spaces and new concepts from scratch. We can’t stay stagnant in that environment. We have to continue to evolve our brand and grow our brand.

Our consumers have a different picture of what they expect. We have to leap frog now. It’s not just about catching up, because everyone else is moving forward. You grow brands to be viable not for a quarter, but for years.”

NOW SEE: 8 ‘Better Burger’ Chains Poised To Conquer America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.