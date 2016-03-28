I've tested dozens of fast-food menus -- here's the best item I've ever tried

I’ve tasted a lot of different fast foods for Business Insider.

Some of my favourite taste tests include hot dogs, chicken nuggets, and burritos from a vending machine.

But out of all of the variations on fast food I’ve tried, one item stands out: Wendy’s artisan egg breakfast sandwich.

Wendy’s is actually one of the only major fast-food chains without a national breakfast menu. The chain has had failures with the breakfast menu in the past, and it’s up to individual franchisees as to whether or not its location will serve breakfast.

Fortunately for me, the Wendy’s location near Business Insider’s headquarters in Manhattan serves breakfast, so I’m able to indulge from time to time.

The sandwich is served on a warm, toasted ciabatta roll with sausage or bacon and a fried egg topped with Asiago cheese and Hollandaise sauce.

Hollis Johnson Wendy’s artisan egg breakfast sandwich.

The fried egg is the best part. It adds texture and flavour.

The warm Hollandaise sauce and the melted Asiago cheese provide nice touches and keep the sandwich from being dry.

The best part is its size; it’s big. It’s not small and unsatisfying like a McGriddle, and it’s not confusing and awkward to eat like a breakfast taco from Taco Bell.

It tastes authentic, and that’s rare to say about fast food.

There are plenty of fast food items out there, but this is the one that hits the spot for me. I just wish it was available all day and across the country for when one of my cravings strike.

