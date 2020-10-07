Wendy Williams botched the pronunciation of 'corona' twice on her talk show, and fans are beyond confused

Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Wendy Williams mispronounced ‘coronavirus’ on a recent episode of her talk show.

Wendy Williams mispronounced “corona” during her show on Tuesday, and fans on Twitter are beyond confused.

Williams was discussing President Donald Trump’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis, and his tweet in which he told Americans to not be afraid of the coronavirus.

“We are frightened of cornova,” Williams said in the clip, which had viewers puzzled.

“We’re 7 months into this pandemic and Wendy Williams called covid ‘cornova’ twice today,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another user just asked, “What the hell is CORNOVA?”

During the segment, which quickly began to circulate on Twitter, Williams discussed President Trump’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis, as well as his tweet in which he urges followers, “Don’t be afraid of Covid.”

Williams read his tweet aloud, but instead of saying “Covid,” or even “corona,” she instead said what sounded like “cornova.”

“We are here, out in the field. We are frightened of cornova,” Williams added, again mispronouncing the term.

Wendy Williams pronouncing “COVID” like this has me screaming ???????????? pic.twitter.com/XCxBAtejuP — ???? (@DiaryOfKeysus) October 6, 2020

On Twitter, fans were confused about Williams’ pronunciation.

Is Wendy Williams okay? What is CRONOVA?! pic.twitter.com/3qgevkFOYO — RIP CXRODGE2 (2020-2020) (@cxrodge3) October 6, 2020

What the hell is CORNOVA? — Garfield W, Lawson Jr. (@PepfromdaHill33) October 6, 2020

no one: literally no one: wendy williams: don’t be afraid of cRoNoVa pic.twitter.com/ja2DA3zRmZ — ✨????????????????????✨ (@TheSamBlake) October 6, 2020

WHY WOULD SHE PRONOUNCE COVID LIKE THAT ???????? pic.twitter.com/lZyvIUVLGG — Sacha ???????????????? (@mirajslut) October 6, 2020

@WendyWilliams can you stop calling it 'Cornova'? Just call it Covid if you can't say Coronavirus. #WendyWilliams — Kate (@Kate4ver) October 6, 2020

Some even pointed out that the pandemic has been going on for months, and that Williams has had plenty of time to nail her pronunciation.

We’ve been dealing with COVID for months. You don’t know how to pronounce Corona? Smh — Carol Mckelvie (@carolmckelvie1) October 6, 2020

We’re 7 months into this pandemic and Wendy Williams called covid “cornova”twice today pic.twitter.com/KooqqufWpv — ????3d_dorito???? (@jashall) October 6, 2020

And others were just amused at Williams’ mistake.

wendy williams calling covid cornova is the cultural moment that will heal us all — isabelle (@isabellellel) October 6, 2020

watching wendy williams pronounce COVID as "cornova" pic.twitter.com/0S58y162qB — candy corb (@samcorb) October 6, 2020

Wendy Williams calling covid “cornova” will be living in my head rent free for the foreseeable future — your obedient servant, a.cab (@sydneyjanexo) October 6, 2020

LRT: Wendy Williams twice pronouncing COVID as "CORNOVA" has tears falling down my face laughing — ???? Berry Grass (vampire) ???? (@theBGrass) October 6, 2020

Representatives for Williams didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

This isn’t the first time a segment on Williams’ show has caused a stir online.

In January, Williams faced backlash after making fun of Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip on her show. She later apologised for her comments.

