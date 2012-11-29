Wendy Williams' Massive Shoe Bill Allegedly Led To A Kidnapping In China

Wendy Williams

Photo: Wikipedia

Wendy Williams, a radio personality who hosts a talk show on BET, allegedly failed to for pay for 12,140 pairs of shoes bearing her logo, the New York Daily news reported Monday.And the shoe factory owner that made the shoes isn’t happy.



In fact, the factory owners are so displeased with Williams they reportedly kidnapped one of the managers of Max Harvest International Holdings, a separate manufacturing company working with the star on the shoe line.

That kidnapping spurred Max Harvest’s owners to go into hiding, according to their lawyer Staci Riordan, the Daily News reported.

Riordan told the Daily News that Williams and her husband signed a contract to buy the shoes from Max Harvest and now owe the company more than $419,000.

Williams didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

