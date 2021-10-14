Wendy Williams is dealing with ‘serious’ health complications and won’t return to host her talk show for now

Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards in New York City. Lars Niki/Getty Images

Wendy Williams will not return to her show next week as she is dealing with “serious” health complications.

She’s “experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition,” according to the show’s Instagram.

The show will return on October 18 with guest hosts and panels filling her slot for now.

The host is taking a break from her purple chair as she deals with ‘serious’ health complications from Graves’ Disease and a thyroid condition, according to a post on the show’s Instagram account.

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” the post reads. “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

This season will begin with new episodes featuring guest hosts and panels.

The first guest host, starting October 19, will be Emmy winning-producer, New York Times bestseller, and ‘Friend to the Show’ Leah Remini. She will fill Williams’ place until October 22.

Monday’s show kicks off with a new panel including Bevy Smith, Michael Yo, Elizabeth Wagmeister, and Devyn Simone.

The rest of the guest hosts and panelists have yet to be announced.

This news comes after an earlier announcement that Williams would not be returning with new episodes on October 4, but instead needed to remain under a doctor’s care for the time being.